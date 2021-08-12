ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 322,037 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $14.79.

The firm has a market cap of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

