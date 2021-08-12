Essentia Price Up 30.7% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $232,002.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

