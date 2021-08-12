Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $342,403.75 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $342,403.75 and $18,782.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.38 or 0.06951510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00135901 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,976,912 coins and its circulating supply is 184,947,499 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

