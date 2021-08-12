Ethereum Gold Market Cap Reaches $431,486.94 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $431,486.94 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 142% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

