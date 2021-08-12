Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $12.43 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

