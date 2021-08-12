Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Hits $4.80 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00010774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $479,601.31 and $198.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

