EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $324,308.65 and approximately $2,373.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

