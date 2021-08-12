Ethverse Hits Market Capitalization of $447,865.15 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $447,865.15 and $54,303.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00335823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.57 or 0.00974809 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,159,926 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,753 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

