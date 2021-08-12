ETNA Network (ETNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $408,139.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.68 million and $408,139.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

