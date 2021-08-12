EUNO (EUNO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $14,105.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.01021053 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 177.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,284,316,498 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

