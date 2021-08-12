Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) rose 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

ERRFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

