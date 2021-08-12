Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%.

ESEA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,404. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

