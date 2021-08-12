Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.45. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 price target on Eutelsat Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

