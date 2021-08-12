EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $755,584.88 and $28,371.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

