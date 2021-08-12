Everbridge (EVBG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

8/3/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.36. 4,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,658. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

