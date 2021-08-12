Everest (ID) Trading Up 36% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $56.90 million and approximately $445,086.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

