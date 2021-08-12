Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 6,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,595. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

