Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

EVFM stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,441,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $20,717,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $6,674,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

