Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Rui Avelar Sells 14,293 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EOLS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,390. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

