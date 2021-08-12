Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 18,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Evolution Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

