Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,242. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

