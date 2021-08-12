Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.