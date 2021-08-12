Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.17. 412,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.