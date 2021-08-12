Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.2% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 823.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,743.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

