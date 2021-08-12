Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,985,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 2,643,896 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95.

