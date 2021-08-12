Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Shares of FXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,013. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

