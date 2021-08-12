Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.93. 47,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,829. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47.

