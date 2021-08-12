Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.04. 5,207,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

