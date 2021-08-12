Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44,190 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 3,210,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

