Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,498.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.79. 9,846,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

