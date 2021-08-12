Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,049,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

