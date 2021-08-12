Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.67. 1,424,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03.

