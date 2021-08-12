Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Raised to €34.00 at Barclays

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

