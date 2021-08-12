EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 36,622 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,977.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

