EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,959 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 97,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 403.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 312,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

