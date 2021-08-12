EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 1.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 331,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

