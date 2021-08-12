EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 492,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

