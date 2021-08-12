EWG Elevate Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 180,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

