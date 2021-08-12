EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON remained flat at $$26.61 during midday trading on Thursday. 82,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,538. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64.

