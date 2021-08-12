EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.66. 27,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,278. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

