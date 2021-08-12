EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $5.32 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for about 2.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.74. 57,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,996. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $141.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.