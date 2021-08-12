EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,302. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27.

