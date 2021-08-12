EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,038.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

