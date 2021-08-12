EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 110,438 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 7.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 1.63% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.