EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 183,125 shares during the last quarter.

BATS TAIL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 84,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83.

