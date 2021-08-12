EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 9,226 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $177.56. 29,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.88. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $191.52.

