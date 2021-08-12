ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $6,324.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009424 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

