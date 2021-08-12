Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 125,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,306. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

