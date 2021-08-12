Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

EXC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 126,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

