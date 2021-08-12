ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

